Saving Constitution is the 2024 mandate

The election results show that I.N.D.I.A. could significantly convert its campaign around saving the Constitution into votes and seats, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It also seems that it has worked well in securing massive support from the Dalits and minorities, who are historically dependent upon the Constitution as a guarantee of their rights.

The larger-than-life image of Modi is also dented this time by the Opposition’s campaign and the faith of those who benefit from reservations eroded. The BJP’s political advertisement of development, good governance, anti-corruption, anti-dynasty politics, India’s image as Viswaguru, the saviour image of Hindus, and anti-Muslim stances failed to subdue the campaign for saving the Constitution as evident in its inability to cross the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha.

The ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign managed to form a strong public opinion against the BJP, and created an impression that the Constitution is the only solace for the public when the State fails to ensure its citizens’ rights. Poll results reflect that any tinkering with the Constitution by the regime will see spontaneous movements, both political and social, to save it, as the grounding of the ‘Save the Constitution’ has gone deep into the public imagination.

(Rehnamol Raveendran is Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Allahabad.)

