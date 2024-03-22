Scarcity pricing will not solve water crisis

A country is called water-stressed if it has less than 1,700 cubic metres of usable water per person. India is much below 1,000. By comparison, the United States has more than 8,000 per person. India had more than 3,000 back in 1951. Clearly, a rising population is one of the causes of water stress. The continuing deterioration in the quality of existing sources of water supply due to inadequate water treatment and contamination, such as arsenic poisoning and fluoride poising, adds to the water stress. In a written reply to Parliament, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti said that arsenic was detected in groundwater in 230 districts and fluoride in 469 districts, covering most states across the country. Groundwater contamination is a serious phenomenon, which makes the problem of water scarcity more acute. Adding to this is the mindless over extraction of groundwater from private wells, as exemplified in water sold for industrial use because it is lucrative. The overextraction is aggravated by cheap or free electricity, which ironically also suffers from power outages due to a lack of water for cooling thermal power plants.