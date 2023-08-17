Science, not greed, should decide fate of Himalayas

Instead of scientists and engineers approving design and construction, we have politicians and contractors calling the shots on where to dig, what to blast, and build poor-quality buildings in unsafe settlements. The encroachment, obstruction, and obliteration of natural drainage channels have increased the vulnerability of the slopes to geohydrological risks, putting most towns under the threat of repeated landslides and mass movements.

Despite their denials, there is no doubt that the tunnelling and blasting for the construction of hydropower projects, the widening of roads, and the phenomenal increase in buildings on the fragile slopes, can and will severely trigger the inbuilt tectonic instability of the mountain ecosystem. All of this is known, however policy-makers are reluctant to accept a glaring and dangerous truth: combined human activities have stressed the Himalayas close to their limit.

The future of these fragile and overpopulated mountain towns is in the hands of their citizens. When this disaster has passed, and as they start rebuilding, citizens must demand a detailed and large-scale risk-zone mapping of all towns, under the parameters of environment, geology, geomorphology, demography, economy and livelihood, infrastructure, and services. Local self-governments must make it mandatory to include disaster risk reduction and Climate Change adaptation in all urban development plans.

The hill stations must develop a comprehensive action plan for sustainable tourism based on socio-ecological carrying capacity. New Delhi must declare a moratorium on all dam building, road widening, and forest-cutting activities in the Himalayas. Science, not greed should be at the foundation of all future construction activity in the Himalayas.