Bengaluru techie sexually abused by technician who came to fix water purifier

After doing whatever the technician said, she inside the kitchen to finish off her chores. This is when the technician realised that the woman was alone in the house and groped her by sneaking in from behind.

The lady, utterly shocked, shouted at him for his action and warned him of the extreme consequences. However he did not seem to budge, kept moving towards her and began touching her inappropriately, the publication stated.

Pushing him out of the kitchen, the lady locked herself in. She looked around and found her mobile phone lying there and immediately called one of her friends who lived nearby. She narrated the entire incident over the phone and asked for help.

Within the next few minutes, her friend rushed to her house and found the technician waiting for the woman to get out of the kitchen.

On being confronted about the incident, the technician tried attacking the friend but was eventually overpowered.

He started to bleed post the scuffle and readily fled the spot upon realising that he was cornered. He left behind all the equipment he had brought to repair the water purifier.

Later, the woman filed a complaint against the technician at Begur police station. Police collected all the necessary information about the company and the technician. The cops also tried calling the technician but he did not respond.

Police traced the technician’s family members the very next day, but they told the police that he had not returned home after duty and asked them to register a missing complaint.

Refusing to register a missing complaint, the police informed the family members that the technician was on the run after sexually harassing a woman.

The police caught the accused on Wednesday thereby subjecting him to questioning. A case under IPC Section 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered and further investigation is under way, the publication mentioned.