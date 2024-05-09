How could Centre determine Hindu, Muslim population without even conducting Census: Tejashwi

Yadav said, "Neither PM nor BJP leaders will talk about growing unemployment, price hike and several other important issues. The PM will not talk about special status to Bihar. The Modi-led central government is just trying to create a rift in the society. They want to change the Constitution. We will not allow divisive forces to create rift in the society." When asked about PM Modi's scheduled roadshow in Patna on May 12, Yadav said, "Let him (PM) do roadshows or airshows, nothing is going to change. The NDA will face a humiliating defeat in the country as well as in Bihar. We (INDIA bloc) are talking about "jobshow"... we will provide one crore jobs to unemployed youth after coming to power at the Centre." Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bihar on May 12 on a two-day visit, during which he will hold a roadshow in Patna the same day and address three election rallies on May 13.