Acid attack: A crime that calls for no lenience

The recent acid attack on a 24-year old woman in Bengaluru once again draws attention to the easy availability of acid despite the Supreme Court laying down strict guidelines on its sale and purchase. The victim was attacked with acid by one Nagesh Babu whose marriage proposal she had repeatedly rejected. The victim, who suffered burns on her chest, back and head, has already undergone two major surgeries. The accused was arrested after a two-week chase at an ashram at the temple town of Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, where he had taken shelter, disguised as a seer. He was subsequently shot in the leg when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the state government would provide sites and build houses for acid attack victims, in addition to financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh under its self-employment scheme. The government, he said, has already increased the monthly solatium from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 to help the victims eke out a living. This is welcome but the psychological trauma and other physical complications victims will have to undergo throughout their lives cannot be compensated by any amount of money.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had in a landmark judgement in the Laxmi v. Union of India case framed guidelines for the treatment of acid attack victims and directed state governments to frame stringent guidelines for over-the-counter sale of acid. The court made it mandatory for all private hospitals to provide full and free medical treatment of the victims, covering reconstructive surgery, medicines, bed, rehabilitation and aftercare. It also directed the state government to pay at least Rs 3 lakh as compensation. However, most states have failed to implement strict rules with regard to the sale of acid, which explains how Babu managed to obtain the corrosive substance without much difficulty. In line with the judgement that the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area hold an inquiry into how the acid was procured, the police should see to it that the seller too is booked and prosecuted so that it serves as a warning to others. The Indian Penal Code has a specific section, 326-A, dealing with acid attacks, providing for a minimum punishment of 10 years imprisonment which may extend to life, with a fine. The government should build a watertight case to ensure maximum punishment to Babu and others like him. In the words of the Supreme Court, “Acid attack is an uncivilised and heartless crime which does not deserve any clemency.”