Bangladesh violence cause for concern

The violence and vandalism that targeted the Hindu minority in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja is a matter of concern because communal trouble on such a scale has not been seen in that country for a long time.

At least six people were killed and many injured and houses, temples and businesses owned by Hindus were attacked in many places. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has taken steps to curb violence and to prevent it from growing and spreading. Many people have been arrested. Hasina has promised that the crackdown on mischievous elements will continue. The mob violence started in Chittagong district where an incident of alleged blasphemy involving disrespect to the Koran was reported. It is believed that the whole trouble was based on fake news and may have been part of a deliberate attempt to create mischief.

Though Bangladesh has seen many incidents of communal violence directed against its 10% Hindu minority, its society is not known to be pervasively communal. The country was born in an assertion of linguistic identity and its Constitution makes it a secular State, though Islam is the State religion. But there is an Islamist streak in society and politics represented by some religious organisations and political parties. Fundamentalist elements and political forces opposed to Hasina could have had a role in the trouble. The government has blamed those who have not reconciled themselves to Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan for continuously propagating their “toxic narratives to instigate violence, hatred and bigotry”. For the last many years, Hasina’s party Awami League and its government have not allowed any quarter for disruptive forces to operate. The country has paid attention to economic development and improvement of social and economic indicators and the efforts have shown results. Reassuringly, there have been big demonstrations in the country protesting against the communal incidents of the past week.

The Indian government has appreciated the efforts of the Bangladesh authorities to take steps to control the situation. While concern over the incidents is natural, India has no reason to overreact to the situation. Sheikh Hasina is a friend and India has good relations with Bangladesh. There are attempts in India to take political advantage of the situation. That will go against the interest of the country by upsetting relations with an important neighbour. It will also go against the interests of the minority community in Bangladesh. One important requirement for India to ensure the safety and security of the minorities in its neighbouring countries is to ensure that minorities in India are safe and secure and are treated well.