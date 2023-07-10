Bengal poll violence unacceptable

The run-up to the panchayat polls in West Bengal and the polling day on Saturday saw major violence across the state in which at least 20 people were killed, many more injured, and much property destroyed. There were many cases of intimidation, booth-capturing, snatching of ballot papers, and attacks on polling staff. Re-polling, held in about 700 polling booths, was also not free of violence. Most parts of the country have moved away from election violence. Even states like Bihar and UP, once notorious for election violence and malpractices, have largely abjured that culture, but West Bengal has not lived it down. There is violence at the heart of the state’s politics which finds organised expression during times of intense political contests like elections. It may always be present just under the surface of society. But the historical reality does not validate violence. It is all the more reason for the state to confront the demon and beat it down.

Every party has been involved in such violence and major parties have had the major share of it. The ruling party of the day dominates the scene because it has greater resources and a greater stake in the elections than others. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has systematically unleashed coercion and violence, but other parties have done it wherever they could. In many places, intending candidates were not allowed to file their nomination papers. The Congress and the CPM, which ruled the state for long periods, the TMC which is at the helm now, and the BJP, which is emerging as a challenger, have all used violence as an electoral weapon. There were 70 and 36 deaths respectively in the 2003 and 2008 elections, and the toll was 31 and 75 in 2013 and 2018. These figures vary but they show that the streak of violence has always been real. Assembly and parliament elections have also seen violence.

There have been controversies and mutual accusations over the deployment of central and state forces for polling and the role of the Election Commission and the Governor. Issues have always been taken to court. This time also, the High Court ordered the deployment of central forces in the state. There is a demand for imposition of President’s rule. The state Governor C V Ananda Bose has reported to Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally on the situation. All political parties have the responsibility to ensure that there is no violence or threat of violence. This is not a solely election-related issue. The historical and structural reasons for violence in the society need to be addressed to counter it effectively.