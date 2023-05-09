Boat tragedy: Every safety norm violated

The boat tragedy in Tirur in Kerala in which 22 persons, including 15 children, died was a result of criminal negligence of those who operated the boat and of the authorities. Many families who wanted to enjoy an evening outing with their children in an estuary perished in the tragedy. Everything about the boat and the personnel and the trip was wrong. The boat was a fishing vessel refashioned as a tourist boat without the basic facilities that were needed. It did not have the mandatory registration from the port authorities and had undergone no fitness checks. There were complaints from the local people about the boat and the cruises it organised, but the authorities did not heed them. The boat was packed to twice its capacity and had no facilities for operation after dusk. The driver had inadequate and even bad credentials. Every safety and security norm was thus violated.

The Kerala government has announced a judicial enquiry and announced compensation for the families of the victims. But there is nothing more to be gained by a judicial enquiry than from a police investigation. The state has seen some boat tragedies, including the 2009 Thekkady boat capsize in which 45 persons lost their lives. After every mishap, there was a judicial inquiry which made many recommendations. But the charge-sheet in the Thekkady tragedy was filed after 10 years and the trial in the case is yet to start. The Kerala Maritime Board was formed by merging various authorities on the basis of the recommendations of an enquiry. It has the responsibility to ensure the safety of boats by taking care of all related issues, but the many lapses seen in the latest mishap show how ineffective the working of the Board has been. It does not have adequate manpower and does not even have an enforcement wing.

Water tourism is very popular in Kerala because of the large spread of its backwaters across the state. It is professionally organised in some known centres and locations but in some places, it is an amateur activity conducted by persons without the resources, skills and the accent on safety that is the most important requirement. An expert on disaster relief had recently warned that the absence of safety and security measures in the water tourism sector would lead to mishaps in the state. The Tirur tragedy should be considered as a reminder of the need to put in the most effective measures to ensure safe tourism. This is particularly important because the monsoon, which will present the worst challenges for water tourism, is only weeks away.