Despite protests by the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India, the Modi government introduced electoral bonds in the name of transparency in election funding contributed by corporate bodies, which is a classic case of daylight robbery. An analysis by Project Electoral Bond shows that several companies bought electoral bonds after they were faced with action by central government agencies such as the ED, IT, CBI, and GST. The BJP received the maximum funds through the bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore, followed by the TMC (Rs 1,397 crore) and Congress (Rs 1,334 crore). Despite being among the youngest major political parties in India, the BJP, under Modi’s leadership, has swiftly overtaken both Congress and the Chinese Communist Party of China to become the biggest and richest party in the world.