Selective empathy is bringing us down

Distinguishing between inclusive and exclusive — or indivisible versus zero-sum — empathy helps to diagnose all sorts of bitter conflicts. Some are military, such as those raging between Israelis and Palestinians or Ukrainians and Russians. Others are “merely” political, psychological or cultural, such as the enmity between fans of former President Donald Trump and their opponents, whether those are old-school Republicans or Democrats.

Public figures such as politicians and, ahem, pundits are among the first to notice a general breakdown in empathy, in the form of increasing vitriol. Even if they genuinely try to understand, acknowledge and feel the pain on both sides of a chasm, they will invariably be heard by some audiences as showing too much empathy for one group and too little for another.