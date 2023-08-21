Shakti scheme: Free but fettered

Given the success of the Shakti scheme, Karnataka’s road transport corporations (RTCs) are now working to procure at least 1,894 more buses to meet the higher demand and footfall from women. After the implementation of the scheme, there have also been demands to extend free ridership to persons with disabilities. However, providing either free or concessional bus travel is simply of no use to such people if the buses cannot be accessed by them. Moreover, the main objective of the Shakti scheme, which is the financial empowerment of women through free ridership, cannot truly be achieved if it excludes some of the most vulnerable and marginalised women — women with disabilities.