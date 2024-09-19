Signs of excellence, the ISRO way

We were received by Srinivas, our guide for this visit. He spoke for the institution. A big checkmark: mature institutions have complex hierarchies and rigid bureaucracies, but they bind their personnel with a common vision. He had at his disposal a standing exhibition of rocket-science artefacts, dilapidated but functional. He had likely given the same explanation to thousands of people, but he did not sound like a tour guide repeating monotonous phrases. He engaged us in his awkward but serviceable English with style. Another tick: in mature institutions, people grow and live up to the institution’s vision. Most importantly, they learn on the job. “We are all scientists here”, he said proudly.

He was a Scientist-D, closer to the lower rung in a hierarchy of levels from C to K. And finally is the Scientist O. “O for Outstanding”, he clarified. “Someday, he’ll reach there”, a colleague quipped. Someone else tried to ask him why the souvenir shop was closed. “That is different!”, was the curt answer, with an embarrassed wink before he quickly changed topics. While we owe to outsiders utmost cordiality, we owe the truth only to insiders. A checkmark all the way through.