Small talk is no small task

The other day, when I expressed my secret fear of not having a shred of thought to get by when introduced to some stranger, Anusha gave me a look and clicked her tongue. ‘You are not the only one,’ she said. ‘I used to be shy and tongue-tied in the beginning until, watching the others, I got the hang of it. I just say whatever comes into my head; no deep stuff, you understand? All piffles and truffles Foolish? Who cares? In fact, you have to be foolish if you want to succeed. Tongue-tied is considered social gauche. People want to drink, eat, and make an exit. The profound soothsayers stay at home, wearing sackcloth and drinking water; the partygoers are all flashily dressed, all flibberty gibbets, all in small talk mode.’