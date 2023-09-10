Soldiers on leave now govt’s marketing agents, by order of Army HQ!

The malaise is not limited to the Army. It is the same with the Navy and the Air Force. The IAF chose to remain silent when the BJP spokesperson recently made false allegations about IAF operations in Mizoram in 1966. Two former IAF officers were wrongly named and maligned but the IAF did not deem fit to issue a rebuttal. Many would say that the IAF did not wish to be dragged in a political slugfest, but that choice was taken away from its hands when the BJP spokesperson castigated the IAF with innuendo and malicious lies. If the IAF is not going to correct false information, defend its own record, and protect its officers because the mistruths are coming from the ruling party, that doesn’t speak highly of the character of the institution and its leadership.