Sony puts India’s advertisers in a tight spot

By Andy Mukherjee

Sony Group Corp.’s decision to walk away from a $10 billion Indian media merger will put large advertisers such as Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. in a bind. To reach the country’s 1.4 billion population they may have no option except to go through a prospective rival.

The Japanese media giant’s local unit has sent a termination letter to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. What probably sank the deal was the insistence by Punit Goenka, Zee’s chief executive officer, that he should lead the post-merger entity.

While Goenka, the son of Subhash Chandra, the Indian network’s 73-year-old founder, was indeed the original choice as CEO of the combined entity, the country’s stock market regulator has since accused the father-son duo of siphoning off funds from the publicly traded firm.

With an inquiry still ongoing, Sony didn’t want to get tarnished by a corporate-governance scandal. In its letter, Sony cited conditions of the merger agreement not being met as the reason for the termination. Zee said that Goenka was agreeable to stepping down in the interest of the merger.

Meanwhile, a new media mogul has emerged. Mukesh Ambani is talking to Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, who wants to steady the sprawling behemoth by focusing on four core areas: streaming, theme parks, studios and ESPN, the sports network. If Ambani’s Viacom18 Media joins forces with Disney’s Star franchise, the owner of India’s largest telco and its biggest retailer will control a third of Hindi general entertainment in northern cities, and more than a quarter of the Tamil market in the south. He will also corner a third of video streaming.