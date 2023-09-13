State of birds in India cause for worry

Habitat loss, shrinkage of prey base, climate change and diseases are the main reasons for the decline. Urbanisation especially poses a threat to many birds. It has also been observed that urbanisation leads to homogenisation of bird communities. Conservation efforts are mostly aimed at species like tigers and lions. Birds do not get much attention. It has been seen that some of the birds are very adaptive and change their habits to adapt to new environments. But generally, they are under pressure and deserve much more attention than they get. Birds have important roles in our lives. Their place in the cycle of life is crucial. They serve as pollinators and scavengers and perform many other functions. They are a pleasure to watch, and we like to hear their songs. The report should serve as another warning about the increasing threat to them.