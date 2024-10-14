Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Stepping stones to success

Stepping stones to success

No doubt a mistake can make one feel inadequate and ineffectual. There could be attempts to hide it, to lie about it or deny it. But the fact remains and festers until one faces it squarely.

Follow Us :

Leela Ramaswamy
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 22:49 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us