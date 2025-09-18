Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Strong ULBs key to future-proof cities

Strong ULBs key to future-proof cities

Revenue and expertise gaps are widening. Empowered cities are our best chance to beat the sprawl.
ALOK VIRENDRA TIWARI
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 20:12 IST
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 20:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaGDPOpinionIn PerspectiveRevenueULB

Follow us on :

Follow Us