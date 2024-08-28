Suffocating HFCs: The unintended consequences of RBI's guidelines

HFCs have evolved from 1987 (though HDFC was launched in 1978), with the United Nations declaring 1987 the ‘International year of shelter for the homeless’. Since the establishment of the National Housing Bank (NHB) in 1988, as the apex institution by the Government of India/RBI, NHB has dedicated itself to promoting, regulating, supervising, and refinancing HFCs in India. In a few HFCs, NHB had equity participation too. But, in the 2019 budget, the NHB Act was amended, and the regulatory functions were conferred on the RBI for exercising better control and supervision over all the financial entities and intermediaries—banks, NBFCs, HFCs, and Micro finance Institutions (MFIs). This seems to be the first blow that diluted the role and powers of NHB. Subsequently, RBI has brought in a host of regulations, including ‘provisioning norms’ to control and treat HFCs as ‘another vertical’ to be treated under the regulatory framework akin to NBFCs.