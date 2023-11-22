Take care of what you give, it comes back!

Why should one spend time on our ancient scriptures when more attractive options like the countless audio/videos/posts on social media are vying with one another to prey on our time?
A recent incident spun this chain of thoughts in me. At a religious congregation I observed two elderly ladies talking to each other and I noticed that one was smilingly enquiring about the other’s daughter who was standing close by. The other lady patted her daughter and introduced her to her friend. What followed was shocking to say the least. The girl failed to turn around to say a hello to the other smiling elder. The senior lady’s smiling face withered a bit but she soon got involved in the group bhajan.
I was left wondering at the youngster’s attitude, a youngster who is a software professional earning pots of moolah. God fearing parents instil in their children culture like participation in religious programs or mechanically bowing before the divine altar or deity. But the Almighty demands much more, like respect towards elders, kindness towards everyone and humility at all times as a wholesome package.
Perhaps the parents do give these life lessons but along the way today’s high paying sectors spill so much of money into the pockets of youngsters that they forget the lessons learnt during their upbringing. Money dictates their attitude.
However, the ever youthful, beautiful, opulent Lord Krishna showcased the quality of largesse when he welcomed the destitute Brahmin Sudhama, who had been his gurukul mate, when the latter visited his palace. Not caring for Sudhama’s unkempt appearance and tattered clothes he rushed to hug him and gave him a royal treatment and later blessed him with all riches.
Today’s youngsters need not distribute such bounties, but at least acknowledge an elder’s presence at all times, by flashing a free smile, if greeting with folded palms or falling at their feet asks for too much.
The scriptures say that God specially resides in sages and the virtuous elderly. An elder, at will, is capable of passing his earned punya (merits) to the youngster. Today’s generation will become the elderly one day and every action is a vibration that acts as a boomerang. What you give comes back, in some or similar way.