Take PMJAY to the next level

Putting aside concerns relating to low rates, while the move towards package rates within PMJAY has been a helpful development, it still falls within the ambit of what is referred to as a fee-for-service payment model. The danger of insurance schemes funded in this way, as the US discovered with its own version of PMJAY, Medicaid and Medicare, after it was too late, is that it leads to massive price inflation in the healthcare sector. The only durable way to address this is, with adequate funding, to move towards total health system financing based on population norms, as Thailand has done with the public sector and Israel has done with the private sector. Research suggests that in several Indian states, including Delhi, Goa, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, current government expenditures are already adequate to finance all the necessary healthcare. If, in these states, the independent State Health Authorities could be given charge of the entire state health budget, they would have sufficient funding to implement district-level total health systems financing strategies and take responsibility for overall district and state-level health outcomes.