Team India’s got middle-order woes, and it’s bad

India coach Rahul Dravid admitted to the men’s team’s lack in batting depth. "Finding depth in our batting has been an area we are trying to address. We are trying to do the best we possibly can but that's certainly an area we can look at..."

Leading up to big tournaments, it is the preparation and finding the missing blocks that makes the difference. But this doesn't hold true to the Indian men’s cricket team management, who were on an experimentation mode in the three-match ODI series in West Indies, where they juggled with players in the Playing XI.

India now has two ODI series — the Asia Cup and a three-match home series against Australia before India’s first match at the ODI World Cup on October 8. But before that it must announce an initial squad of 15 players on September 5. By the looks of it, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has its work cut out to pick the right squad for the marquee tournament.

The problem area appears to be the middle-order with no clarity on the return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul from injuries. Also, Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the ODIs has been ‘really bad’, which has added to the selection woes. His bouncing back to form in the T20I series with scores of 83 and 61 would prompt the selectors to show faith in the Mumbai batter.