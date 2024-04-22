That landfill you’re ignoring? It oozes methane

By F.D. Flam

Every year, Americans dump over 250 million metric tons of garbage into landfills, where it seems to magically disappear from our lives. In reality, our trash either gets fossilized or digested by vast populations of methane-emitting bacteria.

Over a 20-year horizon, every pound of methane emitted has 80 times the heat-trapping power of the same amount of carbon dioxide. (CO2 lasts much longer in the atmosphere.) And our country’s 1,200 landfills are producing more methane than we realized, according to group of scientists who recently used an aerial remote sensing system to fly over 200 of them.

They measured methane emissions 1.4 times what had been officially recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency. The journal Science published their findings in March.

These revelations underscore that fighting climate change will require reducing or phasing out landfills. That would not only make a huge cut in greenhouse gas emissions, but save tracts of land from getting gobbled up by the growing landfill industry.

The new measurements confirm recent estimates his group has made, said Columbia University professor Nickolas J. Themelis. By his estimate, US landfills emit about 10 million metric tons of methane a year— which over the next 20 years have the greenhouse gas equivalent to 800 million metric tons of CO2. That’s an amount comparable to what’s produced by the aviation industry, he said.