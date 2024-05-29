The Chabahar minefield

Within days of the signing of the recent contract, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was pushing to fast-track the project, died in a chopper crash, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The consequent change in leadership is, however, not expected to alter the course of Iran’s foreign policy. But as Iran prepares for a snap presidential election to elect a successor to Raisi, and the country goes through a period of leadership transition, India, like the rest of the world, will be keeping a close watch on the developments there. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with Iran backing the Palestinian outfit, shows no sign of abating. A waiver from US’ Iran sanctions for India’s Chabahar project may be hard to come by in this circumstance.