Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The commanding heights or the common man?

The commanding heights or the common man?

When public authorities like the BDA evade regulation, it undermines the rule of law and legitimises State inefficiency
K P Krishnan
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 21:25 IST
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 21:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsOpinionKarnataka High CourtComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us