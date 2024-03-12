The coveted cowrie shells

My paternal grandma, Kanthimathi, fondly called Kanthapatti by everyone in our family, was staying with us in the mid-1940s in Coimbatore. She was fonder of me than my three siblings—two sisters and one brother—all my elders.

She always remained mewed up in a room in our house with her pate tonsured slick and hooded all the time with one end of her pale yellow sari, her forehead slathered with viboodhi (sacred ash). Most of the time, she was engrossed in passing the beads on a string of Rudraksha while her lips kept moving constantly in inaudible prayer with her eyes closed. The rest of the time she spent reading a few Tamil weeklies. In the bygone years, widows were proscribed by society to stay always aloof and withdrawn from others.