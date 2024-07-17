The digital gender gap needs bridging, and fast

In its 2024 Interim Budget announcements, India outlined ambitious growth targets, aiming to propel itself towards becoming the fourth largest economy globally. The first 100 days of the new government and the July Budget will continue to build upon this. While the country is taking strides to build last-mile technological access, a pervasive digital gap continues to persist. Despite notable advancements in technology, women grapple with restricted access to digital assets and opportunities, hampering their progress.

The National Family Health Survey 2019-21 released in 2022 found only 33per cent of Indian women using the Internet, compared to 57 per cent of men. This gap is largely witnessed in rural areas where only 25 per cent of women have Internet access, compared to 49 per cent of men.

Historically, women have faced limited access to education, patriarchal societal norms, unequal economic opportunities, and inadequate support systems at home, which have increased domestic chores limiting their earning and learning opportunities. The digital economy has opened opportunities for women to participate in the workforce while addressing their requirements for flexibility and lower mobility. Enabling women to take advantage of this opportunity can help unleash their untapped potential.



We live in a time where India’s technology-led entrepreneurship story is being discussed globally. Through UPI, CoWIN, and its other digital public infrastructure projects, the public sector has also emerged at the forefront of technological change. Yet, female entrepreneurs comprise only 20% of India's entrepreneurs and many are addressing last-mile technological challenges faced by women.

The ripple effect of women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs are vital for fostering diversity, innovation, and economic growth. Their unique perspectives contribute to creative problem-solving and enrich entrepreneurial ecosystems. Empowering women in business not only enhances gender equality but also drives inclusive economic development, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

They are known to reinvest profits into their communities, fostering women participation in the workforce and leading to broader social and economic development.

For instance, supporting the female founder of Sajhe Sapne, a non-profit skilling young rural women to become financially independent in areas of coding, teaching mathematics, and project management, has led to a community of 100+ women joining the workforce. They now earn Rs 15,000 every month as an average salary. Similarly, Sirohi, which aims to create additional income opportunities for women artisans by supporting them with technological aid, has helped over 3,500 women artisans join the workforce through part-time work. Today, Sirohi artisans are earning an average of Rs 7850 additional income per month as a second livelihood, as compared to Rs 1850 before Sirohi's intervention, accounting for 30 per cent of their household incomes and gradually becoming independent. Such diversification of livelihoods through an additional income stream is an important step for poverty alleviation among rural women, which also provides a cushion against economic shocks such as pandemics, uncertain agricultural income, etc.

Notably, as women entrepreneurs create more women-friendly employment opportunities, they contribute directly to decreasing the existing gender gap in labour force participation. They prioritise gender-inclusive employment while promoting greater flexibility in the workforce through their favourable offerings.

Platforms for collaboration and growth

There is a need to create platforms that support women entrepreneurs and help them to collaborate and grow. These could include networking events, mentorship programs, online communities, and specialised business accelerators. These platforms provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, skill development, and access to resources, enabling women to thrive in their entrepreneurial endeavours and achieve greater success.

These platforms should not only enable women entrepreneurs but also provide growth opportunities for the women they are supporting through their interventions.

How can women entrepreneurs be supported?

Women-led platforms such as Tech4Good Community (T4GC) and Lighthouse Communities play a pivotal role in empowering women through technology-enabled initiatives. T4GC focuses on fostering technology adoption among non-profit organisations, while Lighthouse Communities provides personalised learning platforms and community engagement initiatives, empowering women to access opportunities and track their progress effectively. Karya, with a female co-founder, showcases how technology creates significant employment opportunities for women in rural areas. By utilising technology to develop high-quality language datasets and offering above-market wages, Karya has addressed the digital gap as well as empowered women to succeed in the digital economy.

Additionally, digital skilling programs from entities like NASSCOM are empowering women with future skills like coding, digital marketing, and data analytics. Healthcare non-profits like FMCH are using digital tools for training Anganwadi workers, thereby improving child nutrition and maternal care in rural India. Such interventions ensure that women are adequately prepared to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy, enhancing their economic participation and advancement opportunities.

Ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to financial support systems tailored to their needs is essential for boosting the growth of their ventures and driving economic prosperity. Additionally, creating an enabling policy landscape, including tax breaks, subsidies, and procurement policies, can cultivate a more favourable environment.

In conclusion, women entrepreneurs’ resilience, innovation, and dedication to leveraging technology for social change exemplify the catalytic potential of women-led development. To maximise the potential of women and to advance women's empowerment, it is imperative for both public and private stakeholders to collaboratively support and scale women-led entrepreneurial and technological initiatives. To achieve our goals of prosperity, India cannot leave half of its population behind and must champion the cause of gender-inclusive innovation by women entrepreneurs.