<p>In the commencing portion of its seventh chapter, the Bhagavad Gita speaks about a series of fundamental truths about this universe, humankind and its innate nature. After saying that a majority of people have no inclination towards acquiring spiritual knowledge and that only a few among them try to make efforts in this direction and fewer still among these actually do reach the goal of spiritual enlightenment, the Gita proceeds next to highlight the very existence and functioning of this universe. It says that the five primordial elements, namely the earth, water, fire, air and space along with the mind, the intellect and the ‘I’ sense or ego are all manifestations of the divine power. A closer examination of this statement reveals the truth enshrined therein. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The five primordial elements are represented by the five senses in the human body, namely the senses of hearing, sight, touch, smell and taste, whose functioning is regulated by the five organs, i.e., the ear, the eyes, the skin, the nose and the tongue respectively. It is these five senses that enable man to respond to the external stimuli.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The mind takes in the external stimuli and the intellect deciphers them, enabling man to act accordingly. The awareness - it is ‘I’ who am acting in this way is the ‘I’ consciousness or ego. But wherefrom springs this ‘I’ consciousness?</p>.<p class="bodytext">There must be something that enables the senses to react to the external world, something that empowers the mind to grasp these, something that helps the intellect to understand these and something from which the consciousness that ‘I’ am experiencing all this springs forth. The Gita says that this ‘something’ is the Life Force or Enlivening Force, without which this universe cannot exist. </p>.<p class="bodytext">By themselves, the body, the elements, the mind, the intellect are all insentient. Only when the life force courses through them, do they function and impart life to the universe. It is like the fuel that powers an engine or electricity that powers a device.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By themselves, the engine or device are just static, lifeless. When fed with fuel or electricity, they function and serve their purpose. Conversely, the fuel or the electricity by themselves cannot do anything. <br />Only when they work in unison with a connected engine or device can they impart power. Like this, the Gita says, the universe in all its myriad forms needs the divine power to exist and function.</p>