<p>We all dream of a better world where peace, happiness and harmony reign, don’t we? No one would like degradation of the environment, loss of human lives due to wars and murders, dehumanisation through poverty and troublesome social, economic and political conditions. But the question is, what are those values and how can such a socio-politico-economic system be established, which has those values and which will enhance human experience and enable men and women to have such life-style as can make such a society viable? Looking around, it can be said that much of the conflict in society today is due to a lack or absence of tolerance. It is tolerance of difference in views, diversity of religious beliefs and cultures, plurality of races and nations, etc., that brings about unity and co-operation and that, in turn, leads to making concerted efforts for the amelioration of the miserable condition of the world.</p>.The paradox of being.<p>Tolerance is easy where one is confronted with civilised and wise people, but one has to have a higher degree of tolerance if one is confronted with persons who are compulsive, vile and wicked and for this, one is required to develop in the self, the supportive values of good-will, patience, introvertness, calmness and love that is uppermost among these all. Our present sorry state is the result of neglect of those values. It is not that science and technology or management skills have caused our present sufferings.</p>.<p>On the other hand, it is the fall in the standards of morality that has prevented even science and technology and management or administrative ability from giving us their full fruits.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Moreover, it is not that people do not know that moral values are necessary to build a happy and peaceful society. People wish to have moral qualities in their life but they do not have that spiritual knowledge that should enable them to successfully follow these values in their life nor do they know that kind of Meditation which should make the values stay in them and should give them a deep experience of peace and happiness. Thus, the need of the hour is that we create a mass awareness among people for values like tolerance,humility,mutual respect in order to realise our dream of a world where there is peace,happiness and harmony. </p>