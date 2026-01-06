Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The Governor in a power standoff

The Governor in a power standoff

Federalist ethos and neutrality of the office are in question. Reform must start with the process of appointment
Rohini Pandurangi
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 20:35 IST
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KeralaOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us