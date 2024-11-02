The magic of timeless bonds

<p>The class of ’74 reunion was awaited with much anticipation and excitement. This one was special, marking five decades since we left <br>the venerable portals of St Germain High School.</p>.<p>At least 23 of our batchmates confirmed attendance. Ralph, the champion sprinter in school, and Rajesh, who still talks of his old flames, were coming from England and the United States, respectively.</p>.<p>Gopi, who believes in ‘early to bed and early to rise’ was flying down from Kochi; Elango, the smiling professor, would be coming by train from Coimbatore, while educationist Jay and well-read Roy were driving down from Mysuru. The rest, an eclectic <br>lot residing in Bengaluru, had swung into action, whatsapping and planning for the big day.</p>.<p>On that beautiful Sunday morning, 20 of us landed in school donning the specially made t-shirts. After all, it was our golden anniversary; we were the ‘golden’ boys! Hearty handshakes, warm hugs, and pleasantries exchanged as we ambled around the corridors, entered classrooms, and mimicked some priests and teachers of our time, all in the spirit of harmless fun and nostalgia.</p>.Beware of false friendships.<p>While the main 75-year-old colonial structure remained intact, much had changed behind it with extensions and additional classrooms to meet present-day demands. We took in the changes wrought by the passage of time and reminisced of the good old days, times, and places that no longer exist. But they exist for us, the class of ’74; time is suspended whenever we meet!</p>.<p class="bodytext">This was the place where we played, made our mistakes, and grew up—where we made our first friends. This was the place and the ground where the seeds of later life were sown; this is where our story began.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After clicking scores of photographs, we drove to the ‘Country Club’ on the outskirts of the city to let our hair down; games, music, dance, drinks, and lunch. We sauntered down memory lane, recalling the pranks we played and the punishments we received, especially the stinging benders!</p>.<p class="bodytext">The naughtiness, the jokes, the laughter, the camaraderie, the fun—it was magical.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Clearly, the bonds of friendship forged in school over fifty years ago had only grown stronger, reinforcing the fact that old friendships can shape us and last a lifetime. It was evident that at this stage of our lives we see our friends and classmates with our hearts, not just our eyes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Moreover, most of us have realised we are beyond showing off; we no longer have anything to prove, but rather to just be ourselves. We’ve matured and gained a fuller perspective of what matters in life. The most important thing is to be ourselves, to be comfortable, to be who we are.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we parted ways, I was reminded of a quote by Hubert Humphrey: “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.”</p>