The name's the game

My father had a talent—or perhaps a habit—for naming people in a charmingly apt manner. During our time in Kolkata, he would often use paid parking spots. As soon as he parked his car, a parking attendant would arrive, slip a ticket under the windscreen, and promptly disappear. When it was time to leave, father would search for the attendant to pay him, but he would never be found. Just as Father started the car, the attendant would reappear, grinning, to collect the parking fee. This scenario played out every single time, leading father to nickname the attendant ‘Yamdoot,’ whom no one could escape and who would definitely turn up when it was time to go!