The political bleeding of Karnataka’s economic strategy

While the IT-led strategy took care of the interests of technical manpower, it did not directly help the other two segments of the labour force. Agriculture was no longer able to employ all who had little formal education, and the slow growth of manufacturing meant that those with basic education were also under stress. Governments were forced to respond to this stress by offering welfare measures. As competition to be in government increased, politicians created their own family-based welfare networks, with declining regard to how the resources were to be generated. This strategy as a response to the unequal distribution of work had the failure of political parties built into it. It was always easy for an opposition party to promise more welfare than a government could deliver.