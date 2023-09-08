The politics of naming

In Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, written while he was in the Ahmednagar Fort jail in 1944 and published in 1946, Nehru wrote: “Often, as I wandered from meeting to meeting, I spoke to my audiences of this India of ours, of Hindustan and of Bharat…” At the time of Independence, these names co-existed in the subcontinent. To capture these various meanings today is not an easy task. It entails being aware of the simple but often forgotten fact that words have a history of their own; they do not retain the same significance throughout time. Take the name ‘India’. Since its ancient use by Greek (Indikê) and Latin (India) authors, it has been applied to a variety of territories; or the word ‘Hindustan’, that was in use in Persia in the third century BC to refer to the land lying beyond the Indus (Sindhu) River. Or the word ‘Hindu’ itself, it too has changed as everything changed around it. From being a geographic and ethnic term, it became a religious term.