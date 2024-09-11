The radicalisation of indifference

But in all of this, what struck me the most was the generosity of spirit. Despite the scarcity and conflict, the people of Manipur continue to give from whatever little they have. In one of the camps, where the scarcity of relief materials is painfully evident—rice, dal, and oil are supposed to come from the government, but what actually reaches the ground remains a question—we were offered tea by a family. This act of kindness felt even more profound when I learnt their son, out of hopelessness and despair, had recently attempted to take his own life. The team at the Matai Society never stops creating opportunities for support, demonstrating altruism in its purest form, even amidst such overwhelming hardship.

Still, this visit has left me with tough questions. Where are our SDG goals? What happened to our policies on equality and liberty? We have frameworks, constitutional protections, and global commitments, yet here in Manipur, they seem distant. How do we, as a privileged society, step up and do our part? What will it take for us to create meaningful awareness, and what kind of awareness should we be fostering?

Manipur, in the midst of this conflict, is calling on all of us to examine our own freedoms and privileges. It’s asking us to appreciate what we have and to reflect deeply on the divisions and conflicts within ourselves. The change we seek—the solutions we hope for—may already be emerging in the connections we form. Every interaction, every shared moment, and every step toward understanding is a step toward healing and empowerment. The power to make a difference doesn’t come from grand gestures but from small, meaningful acts of connection, where humanity and dignity are restored.

In this time of crisis, the real magic lies in our ability to create environments where people can express their pain, share their stories, and find solidarity. This isn’t just about what we can offer; it’s about how we can show up—how we can listen, support, and stand together. This is where the transformation begins. And for me, this is where my commitment as an individual and as an organisation to Manipur deepens.

(The writer is the founder of the Snehadhara Foundation)