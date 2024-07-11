The spiritual significance of namaste

Upon the entry of the monarch, Daksha Prajapathi, who happened to be the father-in-law of Lord Shiva, all assembled stood up in reverence except Lord Shiva, upon which the king got consumed with anger. When his daughter Sati Devi questioned her husband as to why he snubbed her father, Lord Shiva, who had been meditating upon the Supreme Almighty, replied that her father was so egoistic that although he, Lord Shiva, tried hard, he could not see the supersoul residing in him and as such, he could not bring himself to bow before an empty shell.