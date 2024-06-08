The stadium that stole a playground

As the day progressed, multiple cricket matches would unfold in delightful chaos, much to the amusement of onlookers trying to figure out which fielder belonged to which team. A hive of spirited activities always enlivened the ground, and spectators were never in short supply. The commuters waiting for the buses, autorickshaw drivers idling under the ancient trees, and film buffs who gathered outside the cinema, catching snippets of dialogue and songs from matinees inside, would burst into claps whenever the batsmen hit a shot to the boundary or a wicket fell.