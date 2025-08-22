Menu
The supreme path of meditation

Subjecting the body to various punishing and rigorous physical practices does not, in any way, aid in spiritual growth. At best, it may only help in withstanding severe physical troubles.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 19:57 IST
