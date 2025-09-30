The transformative power of translation in a multilingual world

<p><em>Viji Thiyagarajan</em> </p>.<p>When Rabindranath Tagore received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, he reflected on the unlikely journey that brought his poetry to the West. Tagore had translated Gitanjali from Bengali to English almost hesitantly, “being diffident of his mastery of that language” and never intending to publish it. Yet, when the translated version reached British readers, they were embraced instantly, earning him global recognition. </p>.<p>For Tagore, it felt like a miracle that verses born in the quiet solitude of Bengal resonated so deeply with the West. Tagore’s acceptance speech is a timeless reminder of the transformative role of translation. It bridges distances and allows cultures to recognise the universality of the human spirit. </p>.<p>Translated literary works are unifying the world globally. By carrying stories beyond native tongues, they continue to deepen mutual understanding among nations and people, reminding us that human experiences are universal, even when languages differ. </p>.International Translation Day 2025: Stirring stories, serving texts.<p>Translations are about the survival of languages, ideas, and cultures. Every month, the world loses two indigenous languages, along with the unique knowledge they carry. Out of nearly 7,000 languages spoken globally, only about 7% appear in print, with fewer still online. Just 500 spoken and signed languages have any online presence, while 75% of internet users engage in only ten languages. </p>.<p>In an increasingly interconnected world, language remains a formidable barrier. Consider an overseas patient in India relying on an interpreter for medical instructions or someone navigating judicial documents in an unfamiliar language. In such cases, translators and interpreters are far more than facilitators; they are lifelines that keep dialogue alive.</p>.<p>The role of translation extends far beyond individuals. Businesses, governments, and institutions depend on multilingual communication to engage diverse audiences. The global translation market is projected to surpass $45 billion, fuelled by the growing need to connect across cultures.</p>.<p>India has taken significant steps to preserve its linguistic diversity. It is the only country to officially recognise 11 classical languages, with the government supporting research and translation by setting up specialised institutes.</p>.<p>Digital technology is playing a big role in breaking language barriers. Through initiatives like the DIKSHA platform and the National Digital Library, educational content is now available in 133 languages. Meanwhile, the National Translation Mission aims to establish translation as an industry in India. Together, these initiatives highlight the country’s commitment to making knowledge inclusive and accessible. </p>.<p><strong>Cultural diplomacy</strong></p>.<p>Since 1913, when Rabindranath Tagore became the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, translations have played a vital role in bringing Indian literature to the global stage. Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand became the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize, while this year, Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp, translated from Kannada, received the award.</p>.<p>Translators like Deepa Bhasthi and Jerry Pinto have become cultural ambassadors, ensuring Indian voices reach worldwide. Publishers like Zubaan and Fly on the Wall Press champion translations, giving regional literature the space it deserves.</p>.<p>As a result, the world is discovering India’s literary richness – from Perumal Murugan and Sachin Kundalkar to the classics of Premchand and Mahasweta Devi. </p>.<p>The British Council has long championed cross-cultural exchange through translations, publishing, and libraries for making literature and learning accessible globally. The India-UK Publishing Fellowship brings together independent publishers from both countries, fostering dialogue and professional growth. </p>.<p>Initiatives like PEN Translates, which encourages translations of Indian literature for UK publishers, open pathways for writers. Festivals like Edinburgh and Hay have hosted authors such as Nabaneeta Dev Sen and Srijato, while six translators representing four Indian languages won recognition through PEN Presents. As part of India/UK Together, a Season of Culture, Bee Books, and UNTOLD UK published a collection of stories from Assam by debut authors and translators. Beyond festivals and fellowships, the British Council’s Digital Library continues to serve as a bridge, offering access to over 7,000 newspapers and magazines, with auto-translation into 18 languages, plus 23,000 books and over 2,500 audiobooks and e-books. Reading options beyond English ensure inclusive access.</p>.<p><strong>Translations in the digital era</strong></p>.<p>The rise of e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia content has changed how we approach translation. Digital technologies capture linguistic diversity in new ways, while tools like computer-assisted translation (CAT) cut time and cost. Collaborative efforts, like TED’s Open Translation Project, show how volunteers create large-scale, high-quality translations. Closer home, India has launched Adi Vaani, an AI-powered translator for tribal languages. Meanwhile, the BhashaSetu challenge promotes AI- and ML-powered real-time translation solutions for Indian languages.

These are seminal contributions in bridging a world divided by languages. Just as Tagore's translations of Gitanjali once carried Bengal's spirit to the West, today's translations continue that legacy of bridging worlds, preserving voices and reminding us that human experiences remain universal, even when spoken in different tongues.

(The writer is Director-Libraries, South Asia, British Council)