The universal network of karma

An Upakatha in the Ramayana speaks about the wheels within wheels which directs the actions and behaviour of Ravana. He was a great devotee of Shiva, very brave learned and accomplished. These very blessings made him supremely arrogant. Once when Ravana was flying about the Himalayas in his Pushpaka Vimana, he sighted the beautiful nymph Rambha. He desired for her company and hounded her. The damsel ran hard to save herself from the lecherous Ravana. Fortuitously, she happened to bump into Kubera, her consort. She promptly apprised her partner of the recent happenings. Kubera and his son Nalkoobara were livid with rage when he learnt about the unpardonable offence. The young Yaksha never really cared for Ravana because, the demon king had stripped his father of all his wealth and usurped Lanka and all his worldly wealth. Yet Kubera never went out of his way to confront Ravana because his father had let go of the matter and had established Alakapuri. However, when Ravana dared to violate the modesty of his lady love, he could not remain complacent. Kubera cursed Ravana, saying, “If you ever try to force any woman against her will to satisfy your lust, your head will shatter into a thousand pieces.