The US can't be both protectionist and world leader

Counting only tariffs, quotas and other trade barriers in fact understates the nationalist turn in US economic policy. Biden is especially proud of his industrial policy, embedded into legislative packages with misleading titles such as the CHIPS and Science Act or the Inflation Reduction Act and consisting of huge subsidies to American companies. As with tariffs, European and Asian countries are retaliating with their own industrial policies. “We’ve got a subsidies war, which is worse than a trade war, because subsidies are harder to roll back,” says Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Biden has also continued in the same vein as Trump in another disturbing way. He’s been dissing the WTO by blocking nominees to its appellate courts and thus sabotaging the entire multilateral trade regime. Instead, Biden is betting on bilateral and regional trade deals, hoping to hug democracies and snub autocracies. As Mathew Burrows and Robert Manning at the Stimson Center show, global trade and finance are fragmenting into rival and increasingly hostile blocs, one centered on China and extending into the “Global South,” another around the US and other Western countries. This trend, they think, will “increase the likelihood of conflict” and is reminiscent of the 1930s.

The Biden administration’s defense, and indeed the entire “new Washington consensus,” counters that in this new quasi-Cold War with China, as in the original Cold War with the Soviet Union, security trumps markets. That’s true, up to a point. It would be naive and dangerous if the US and its allies, in the name of free trade, made themselves dependent on, say, Chinese lithium or dysprosium or semiconductors.

But is steel really one of these sensitive “dual-use” technologies? Are solar panels, ship-to-shore cranes, face masks or many of the other items on Biden’s latest tariff list? By all means, the US and its allies should, in the argot of the new Washington consensus, “de-risk” their relationship with China. But the suspicion remains that the US, across both sides of the aisle and both presidential campaigns, has turned protectionist.

If so, this shift has frightening implications for the world economy and world peace. Hegemonic Stability Theory, which posits that the world needs a custodian power to maintain order and prosperity, assumes that the global leader is not only mighty enough but also willing to deploy its might to preserve a liberal system. “It’s about benevolent or malevolent hegemony,” Posen of the Peterson Institute told me. “Not: Is the US capable? But: What does it intend to do?”

History teaches, Hegel said, “that peoples and governments never have learned anything from history.” If the US, under Biden or any president, wants to remain the indispensable nation, it better bone up on Smoot-Hawley’s ugly history, prove Hegel wrong and once again act like a benevolent leader.