The work-from-home era is bad for burglars

This isn’t about people becoming less likely to report burglaries to the police; the annual National Crime Victimization Surveys conducted by the Bureau of Justice Statistics show an even steeper long-run decline than the FBI data based on police reports.

I wrote about burglary’s decline in 2020, looking at the numbers through 2018. Among the explanations I offered were:

People tend to have less cash on hand than in the past.

The cost and resale value of home electronics equipment, a favorite target of burglars in the past, has declined.

Better economic times generally translate into lower burglary rates.

The single best explanation, though, seemed to be improved home security. Burglars who had once targeted houses with alarm-company signs out front because those were more likely to have valuables inside — plus the alarms were seldom turned on — had much more trouble with internet-linked, cellphone-directed alarm systems and doorbell cameras. “This is an area where technology really has played a role in consistently knocking down burglary rates,” Arizona State University criminologist Scott Decker told me in 2020. A 2022 literature review by Leeds University School of Law crime science professor Graham Farrell similarly concluded that “household security improvements played a central role in the decline in residential burglary,” but put more emphasis on pre-internet technologies such as deadbolt locks and storm windows.

Now attention is shifting to another burglar-thwarting development: Working from home. Burglars try to avoid dwellings with people in them, and at-home workers also provide residential neighborhoods with what urbanist Jane Jacobs famously dubbed “eyes on the street,” an informal system of surveillance that makes it harder for miscreants to get away with stuff.