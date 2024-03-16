The world needs a soundtrack for the climate crisis

But who’s more influential to the masses: an atmospheric physicist, or a pop star? Musicians are able to reach far more people — and an entirely different demographic — than scientists or politicians. Nobody needs to hear what musicians think of, say, electricity market reform, but they can be advocates for sustainable lifestyle changes (perhaps Thrift Shop by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ought to be considered a green tune), raise awareness and compel us to reflect on environmental issues.

Plus, debating whether musicians should use their platforms to talk about the climate crisis ignores how art works. Artists make music about Black rights and queer liberation because these issues affect them, or the people around them, personally. Nina Simone’s Mississippi Goddam came from a place of real rage, as did Strange Fruit, sung by Billie Holiday. In 1985, a supergroup including Bob Dylan, Keith Richards and Pat Benatar recorded Steve Van Zandt’s Sun City under the collective name Artists United Against Apartheid to protest the South African government’s policies. Australian band Midnight Oil had a worldwide hit with 1987’s Beds Are Burning after witnessing the land-rights abuses suffered by Aboriginal communities.

People adopt songs as anthems because the music speaks to themes they can relate to. The same will happen with climate change: as more of us start to feel the impacts of unabated fossil fuel burning, the more open we’ll become to art exploring climate themes. It’s no surprise that one of the recent topical tunes, All the Good Girls Go to Hell by Billie Eilish, references the wildfires that ripped through her home state of California.

Those who doubt whether artists can rouse actual political change ought to be introduced to Taylor Swift. With one Instagram post, today’s most powerful cultural figure inspired more than 35,000 people to register to vote through Vote.org, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, on a single September day. The number of 18-year-olds registered to vote doubled over the previous year.

But here’s where it gets challenging. Music insiders tell me that artists don’t feel like they can speak up about climate change like they can on other issues, for fear of being accused of hypocrisy.

It’s unlikely that Swift, for instance, will speak out on the environment given there’s entire series of memes around her private jet use. When I wrote about Swift’s Eras tour confronting the climate crisis in Brazil, I received plenty of emails pointing out the carbon footprint of doing 152 shows on five continents. Imagine the criticism Swift receives.