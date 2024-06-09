Thieving the commons, Big Tech-style

The real impact of the sharing of information, a virtual commodity, can be seen in the sharing of physical resources such as vehicles and houses. Uber, the ride-sharing company, has managed to decimate the taxicab industry and the public transportation sector and emerged as a monopoly supplier of rides by subverting all local regulations governing public utilities. In the process, the company has also been very successful in gouging the public through its dynamic pricing policies (‘surge pricing’ – a marketing strategy that has now found its way into all manner of products, especially airplane and rail tickets) and capitalising on the ‘I want it now’ impatience of consumers. Interestingly, Uber doesn’t own the vehicles that have made it a multibillion-dollar company. Likewise, Airbnb, another multibillion-dollar company, doesn’t own any of the rooms it rents out.