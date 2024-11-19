Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Tim Berners-Lee wants the internet back

Tim Berners-Lee wants the internet back

You would think that a web increasingly driven by AI and AI content will be less open and free, but Berners-Lee is optimistic.

Follow Us :

Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 03:35 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
TechnologyInternetOpinionTim Berners-Lee

Follow us on :

Follow Us