Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Time to bring fuel, alcohol under GST ambit

Time to bring fuel, alcohol under GST ambit

The fear of revenue loss should have abated by now, as GST collections have risen consistently over the past eight years.
Sushma Ramachandran
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 07:43 IST
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 07:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
GSTOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us