Time to draw red lines that neighbours must not cross

The man is in an unseemly hurry to oust the Indian Army – actually 77 personnel of the Indian Army (yes, just 77) -- stationed in his country. The 77 men in three groups – one of 24 and another of 26 assigned to the operations of two helicopters and another of 27 men attached to a Dornier aircraft, all three flying machines donated by India -- were stationed in Male on the request of the earlier government there. These men did not enjoy any special benefits except diplomatic immunity, and were confined to their barracks and did not interact with civilians or the Maldivian political establishment. They were there because Male was eager to strengthen its security establishment and signed about a hundred agreements under the earlier President, Ibrahim Solih. All these agreements are set to be reviewed, according to Muizzu’s office.