To be the next China, India needs faster trains

By Andy Mukherjee for Bloomberg

Chennai and Bengaluru, two important hubs of economic activity in southern India, are 177 miles apart. The fastest train journey between them takes four hours and 20 minutes. In the same time, you could cover the 665 miles from Beijing to Shanghai by high-speed rail. In this comparison of domestic travel lies something unexpected: the two countries’ divergent success in tapping global export markets.

Starting with the inaugural Beijing-Tianjin line in 2008, China’s high-speed rail is now a 26,000-mile network and supports a top speed of 220 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Vande Bharat Express, India’s newest and fastest passenger locomotive, is unable to accelerate to its full potential — most parts of the existing tracks won’t even allow 80 miles an hour.

A Japanese-backed bullet-train project is under construction. But it’s running late. The first route, which will cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat to under three hours, from more than five at present, will be operational only by August 2026. By then, China’s HSR would swell to more than 30,000 miles.

What has local train travel got to do with exports? A lot, according to Lin Tian at INSEAD in Singapore and Yue Yu at the University Of Toronto. The economics professors looked carefully at the staggered opening of new high-speed rail stations in China between 2008 and 2013 and asked a simple question: Is there a relationship between a firm’s domestic geographic integration and its embrace of international markets? Their analysis suggests that there is indeed a strong link. A one-standard-deviation increase in geographic integration leads to a 4% rise in a firm’s export revenue, driven by a 5% reduction in the unit price of exported products and a 9% increase in export volume.

“The evidence was clear: Firms were not just exporting more, but they were exporting better,” the researchers write.

India’s notorious red tape and shortage of good-quality infrastructure usually get the rap for its merchandise exports not taking off the way they did in China. Cities like Bengaluru did well in software outsourcing because services exporters didn’t need roads or ports; they could even live with long and frequent power-grid outages.

While this analysis is broadly correct, it doesn’t give enough attention to transport as a tool for knowledge sharing. In their paper, Lin Tian and Yue Yu cite anecdotal testimony from 2013. The New York Times interviewed the sales manager of a garment export company based in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in south-central China, who had increased his business trips to Guangzhou in the Pearl River Delta to once a month from twice a year to “pick up on fashion changes in style and color more quickly.” The bullet train, which covers the 350-mile journey in a little over two hours, had boosted his orders by 50%.