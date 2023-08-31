To preserve public parks, use them

The city’s public parks are often viewed from a unidimensional perspective—that they are spaces of exercise and recreation for local residents. However, it is crucial to reimagine the diverse purposes that parks may serve. Public parks also have the potential to serve as resting spaces for informal workers like gig workers, domestic workers, and waste pickers who do not have spaces of rest that are free. Informal workers, working without a formalised office space, lack access to facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and places of rest; they also lack protection from hot weather or heavy rains. This has adverse health effects for outdoor workers. Developing infrastructure within public parks, such as clean toilets, drinking water, and adequate seating arrangements like benches and shaded spaces, is crucial to ensuring that the city’s informal workers have spaces to rest. Public parks may offer the city’s informal workers a cooling space away from urban heat islands and ensure better health. A crucial step towards promoting access to safe green spaces of rest for the city’s informal workers is to ensure that park timings are managed better.